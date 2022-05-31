First Alert for hot and mostly dry conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a great and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend. We finish out the month of May with summer-like conditions. Temperatures this morning remain a few degrees above average with most of us in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. Today will be very similar to yesterday. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to approach 90°F. Humidity will be around, so it could feel a few degrees warmer. We will continue to hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Most of us will remain hot and dry with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7-8 PM.

Isolated Storms Possible Wednesday: The heat will be the big story as we start the month of June. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Tomorrow will be another hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Some of our short-range models are hinting that we could see a few more storms develop tomorrow afternoon. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated storm. Any storm that develops tomorrow could become strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Winds will be light and variable tomorrow afternoon so any storm that forms may not move a lot.

Next Big Thing: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday enhancing our rain chances to 40%. We’ll likely start the first half of Thursday hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop ahead of the front Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Just make sure you have ways to receive weather updates through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Drying Out Friday: Models hint that the cold front will likely move through Central Alabama and stall across south Alabama Friday. We will likely end up partly cloudy and mostly dry Friday, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm during the first half of the day south of I-20. Temperatures may end up a few degrees cooler, but it will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will end up lower Friday afternoon for areas along and north of I-20/59. Muggy conditions will be likely for the southern half of Alabama.

Weekend Forecast: The first weekend of meteorological summer will end up hot and mostly dry. We will likely see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. Saturday morning will likely be our coolest morning of the week with temperatures in the lower 60s thanks to lower humidity levels. A few spots in north Alabama could dip into the upper 50s. Saturday is looking mostly dry with a rain chance at 10%. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon/evening with a rain chance at 20%. It should be a great weekend to spend some time at the pool or the lakes.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Agatha made landfall in Mexico yesterday afternoon as a Category 2. It is now weakening thanks to land interaction, but the remnants of this storm could redevelop over the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a 60% chance for tropical development over the next five days. Most of our long-range models hint that it could become a tropical depression or storm. If it redevelops into a Tropical Storm, it will receive the name “Alex”. Thanks to high pressure, this system will likely stay away from the Alabama coastline. Most of the models have this storm impacting the Florida Peninsula and possibly emerging into the Atlantic as we head into the weekend. It could be a big rain maker for areas like Tampa and Miami. Rip current threat could increase across the Gulf Coast over the weekend, but that’s the only indirect impacts this system poses on the Alabama and Florida Panhandle. Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and ends on November 30th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.