LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Election returns show state senator losing by single vote

Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were...
Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted, setting up a possible recount in the race.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state legislator lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted, setting up a possible recount in the race.

Republican state Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn trailed primary challenger Jay Hovey by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says Whatley has 24 hours to request a recount if he chooses.

The state GOP also plans to certify the results of another legislative race where some voters may have gotten the incorrect ballot.

The losing candidate can pursue election contests, or a recount, if they choose.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
Drowning investigation in Southside
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

Latest News

News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to...
Former Alabama sheriff pleads not guilty to federal charges
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on...
Inmate killed after assault at Kilby prison
Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids