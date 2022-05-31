VIDEO: Driver injured, accused of hitting several vehicles at Tuscaloosa dealership

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man, from York, is accused of hitting ten parked, unoccupied vehicles at a Tuscaloosa dealership Sunday, May 29, 2022, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

TPD Officers were called to Tuscaloosa Hyundai at 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officers said a Ford Mustang was found flipped in the parking lot, and the ten vehicles had been damaged.

Investigators believe the driver had been traveling south on Hargrove Road near the dealership’s back parking lot when he left the roadway and struck the parked vehicles.

A woman took the driver by private vehicle to Northport DCH before calling TPD at 9:02 a.m., according to officers. TPD confirmed the man was treated for serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The TPD Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident, and will be looking at whether speed or alcohol played a part.

