Checking out central Alabama summer hot spots: Peanut Point on Lake Martin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s officially summer and things get a little nutty on Lake Martin.

Yep! There’s one place on the lake where people go nuts!

“People from Honduras all over, people come to Peanut Point,” Brenda Dunham, owner of Peanut Point, said.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Brenda and Tim Dunham spend their weekends selling boiled peanuts for $5 a bag to boat...after boat... after boat.

“They’ve got really good peanuts,” a customer said while pulling up to the bank.

Peanut Point hasn’t always been a hang out spot where you can get boiled peanuts, ice cream, t-shirts, and hats, all while hanging in the water.

“Anything you want to really...” Tim said on what people do when they get to the point.

The business actually started 35 years ago when Tim’s late father Louis decided to sell his small pot of peanuts.

“Yeah I thought he was crazy,” Louis’s wife Eyvonne said.

“Just done it for a hobby, people give it to us, it’s been growing every year,” Tim said.

More like exploding!

The Dunhams expect more than 60,000 customers to stop by this summer.

“Lots of people, lot of good people,” Brenda said.

The best part? The Dunahm’s entire family spends their weekends helping out at the point too.

“Favorite part about it is my pawpaw started it. I love to be down here in the water and spending time with my friends,” Rylee Dunham said.

If only Louis could see Peanut Point today.

“I think he’s looking down, he’d be proud,” Brenda said.

“I think he would be surprised like I am,” Tim added.

But he’ll always have his chair underneath the pines.

“Cause he loved this place, he sure did,” Louis’s son, Randall, said.

Next time you’re on Lake Martin, look for the chairs, the umbrellas, and the people and experience Peanut Point.

“Lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Tim said.

