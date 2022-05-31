LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop

A Boaz Police car was struck during a traffic stop Saturday.
A Boaz Police car was struck during a traffic stop Saturday.(Boaz Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers was injured during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to the post, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 near Seay Ave. when the officer’s patrol car was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital but have since been released.

The post from the Boaz Police department then goes on to list the “Alabama Move Over act” which was established to prevent incidents like this.

Please MOVE OVER for emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road! On Saturday May 28, 2022 one of our officers...

Posted by Boaz Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says

Latest News

Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday.
SWEET! Heavenly Donut Company giving away free donuts Friday
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA...
VIDEO; David Carr Pool Player
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
First Alert Desk: Fatal Trussville shooting
First Alert Desk: Fatal Trussville shooting