Birmingham Police investigate homicide
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on Center Street North in North Birmingham.
Officers tweeted it happened at 1116 Center Street North before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
