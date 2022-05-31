LawCall
Birmingham Police investigate homicide

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on Center Street North in North Birmingham.

Officers tweeted it happened at 1116 Center Street North before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

