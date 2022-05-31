Birmingham Police investigate homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on Center Street North in North Birmingham.

Officers tweeted it happened at 1116 Center Street North before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Homicide investigation underway at 1116 CENTER ST North.



Public Information Division is en route and will provide information on the scene. pic.twitter.com/sUYPhvPbRN — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 31, 2022

