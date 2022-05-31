Atlanta Braves to stop in Trussville and Gadsden for World Champions Trophy Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour through the Southeast. They have 151 stops planned to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will stop at The Pinnacle in Trussville on Tuesday, May 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will then make a stop at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden on Wednesday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. Fans are invited to come take photos with the 2021 World Series Trophy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.