Atlanta Braves to stop in Trussville and Gadsden for World Champions Trophy Tour

(Atlanta Braves)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour through the Southeast. They have 151 stops planned to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will stop at The Pinnacle in Trussville on Tuesday, May 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will then make a stop at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden on Wednesday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. Fans are invited to come take photos with the 2021 World Series Trophy.

