LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting death of 11-year-old boy in Mobile

Cameron Walker
Cameron Walker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they arrested the man who shot and killed an 11-year-old boy on Monday.

Cameron Walker, 19, is facing a murder charge for the death of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette.

Investigators said Morrissette was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. Police said they do not believe the child was the intended target of the gunman.

Detectives said Walker was captured in Mobile a few hours after the shooting.

STORY: 11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile

The Mobile Housing Authority said three vehicles at the complex were also hit by gunfire. Along with murder, Walker is charged with three counts of firing into an unoccupied vehicle.

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile(WALA)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
Drowning investigation in Southside
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North.
20-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigate homicide after victim found in front yard
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Husband and wife killed after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo