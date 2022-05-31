41-year-old Sterrett man killed in crash on U.S. 280

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Sterrett man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 280 on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said 41-year-old Stephen D. Dixon was killed when his SUV was struck by another driver.

It happened at 5:29 p.m. on U.S. 280 near the 13 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Chelsea, in Shelby County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.