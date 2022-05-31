LawCall
41-year-old Sterrett man killed in crash on U.S. 280

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Sterrett man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 280 on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said 41-year-old Stephen D. Dixon was killed when his SUV was struck by another driver.

It happened at 5:29 p.m. on U.S. 280 near the 13 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Chelsea, in Shelby County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

