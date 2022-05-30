TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Veterans Park in Tuscaloosa became a place of somber remembrance this Memorial Day. That’s where veterans of all stripes gathered with their families and friends to remember all who gave of themselves for the country over the years.

In the parking lot adjacent to the park, scores of veterans attended not only to remember but to recall the heroism. One story comes from Louise Crunk.

Crunk endured the blazing sun during the ceremony, but she didn’t care. What mattered was why Crunk was here in the first place and that was to remember all too painfully well the day her brother’s plane was shot out of the sky by the Germans during World War ll.

“He was the radio operator and gunner in the Air Force,” she said.

His name was James Talmadge Fikes, whose name is inscribed on the memorial in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

Woman remembers brother's ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day in Tuscaloosa (WBRC)

He was a newlywed, three weeks away from turning 21.

“Well, he was outgoing and he never met a stranger,” Crunk recalled.

These are the very people the program honored, as well as those who served, fought and made it home. Former Marine and Tuscaloosa native Forrest Fitts struggled at times at the podium as the guest speaker to express his gratitude what the Marines meant to him and what an indelible impression his Marine father and grandfather left on him as well.

“I can only hope the Marines I have served with will refer to me as a good Marine as well,” said Fitts.

Part of the ceremony honored the veterans with a 21 gun salute remembering those who more than did their part to make us free, such as James Talmadge Fikes.

“The airplane was shot down,” said Crunk.

Before James Fikes took that final flight, he sent his mother a Valentine’s Day card. She received it after he died. That was on April 24, 1944.

Woman remembers brother’s ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day in Tuscaloosa (WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.