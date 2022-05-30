LawCall
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman drove an International Commercial truck into a mobile home during a domestic argument, according to Piedmont Police.

Officers said on Monday, May 30, 2022, they were dispatched to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road.

Officers said 56-year-old Rhonda D. Young was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st.

There was a domestic argument between Young and her boyfriend that led to her crashing a truck into the front of the mobile home, according to Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.

The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital. Two other people were in the home at the time, and officers say they weren’t hurt, but they were “in great danger of harm.”

Chief Johnson said this is an ongoing investigation.

