What’s in the water? Cahaba Riverkeeper tests favorite swimming holes for the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of people will be out on the water enjoying the long Memorial Day weekend. A local riverkeeper group is testing area waterways to make sure they’re safe for you and your family.

Cahaba Riverkeeper David Butler and his team have been testing water quality at over 20 recreational access points along the river. The results are posted in an interactive Swim Guide on the riverkeeper’s website. The red is where high e-coli levels were found. Butler says heavy rainfall this week may have impacted those levels.

Here’s a look at the recent water sampling results from the Cahaba Riverkeeper:

Moderately High E. coli: Moon River

High E. coli: Old Looney Mill, Old Overton, Cahaba Dog Park - Trussville, Elder Street, Jemison Park, Loch Haven Dog Park, Hoover East Sports Complex, Bains Bridge, Helena Amphitheater, Canoe the Cahaba, Caffee Creek, Meadowlawn Park, McCallum Park, Moss Rock, Orr Park

From our Community Partners we are also posting High E. coli alerts at the following sites: Leeds Memorial Park, Moody Park, Cahaba Camp Coleman, Trussville Preserve, Home Depot - Trussville

It should be noted that the heavy rainfall yesterday may have impacted the levels of E. coli in the water. As always, wait at least 48 hours after a heavy rainfall before visiting your favorite spot!

The Swim Guide program is in its 9th year. Butler’s goal is to help you find a safe spot for your family to enjoy the summer.

“We’ve gotten a pretty good of places where its pretty generally safe all the time. Unfortunately, on the other side of that some places where its typically not that clean. We just want people to know and have all the information before they go out and get in the water,” Butler said.

Water samples take place every Thursday through September 1st. You can find the Swim Guide here.

Donations allow for things like water sampling to take place. To donate go here.

