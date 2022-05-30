Doctors: Slather on the sunscreen

PELL CITY, (WBRC) - If you got a chance to get outside for Memorial Day, hopefully you remembered to pack some sunscreen.

Experts want to make sure you’re staying safe when you’re out in the sun, and they say slathering on the sunblock is an important step you don’t want to forget.

School is out for the summer, and many headed to Logan Martin Lake to enjoy time with family and friends.

And a lot of them were saying “no” to sunburn and “yes” to sunscreen.

Doctors said one in five Americans will develop skin cancer but being proactive can prevent more than 3 million skin cancer cases a year.

Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, is one of the most important ingredients to consider when looking for a sunscreen.

The higher the SPF number, the better the protection.

Doctors said creams typically work better than sprays, but some protection is better than nothing.

“It’s recommended to re-apply every two hours that you’re in the sun, and at least 15 minutes before you are in the sun to allow it to be absorbed into the skin. Another way to protect yourself from the sun is through the clothing that you wear. So, you can look at long sleeves, loose fitted, of course, comfortable clothing for the warm temperatures. A wide-brimmed hat, and especially sunglasses,” explained Dr. Jennifer Campbell with MedsPLUS Consulting.

Experts said no sunscreen offers 100% protection, but it is still important to apply it often.

Dr. Campbell said it doesn’t matter how light or dark your skin tone is, everyone should be wearing sunscreen to keep your skin from burning and aging.

