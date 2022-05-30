LawCall
Recovery efforts underway for drowning victim at Southside boat docks

Drowning investigation in Southside
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Southside Police confirmed they are working with a dive team and other law enforcement agencies on a recovery effort for a drowning victim.

According to a Facebook post, a person went into the water and did not resurface at the Southside boat docks on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Southside Police Department as well as the Southside Fire Department, Etowah County Dive Team, Rainbow City Fire, and the water patrol are actively participating in the recovery of the victim.

Southside PD said, “We ask that everyone please avoid this area for now as these agencies are working to investigate and resolve this unfortunate situation. We will post updates on our Facebook page as we have them. This is an active investigation.”

