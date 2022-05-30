LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mother’s cry for help for missing son

Preston Chase Peeks
Preston Chase Peeks(Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A mother’s cry for help from Reform in Pickens County and has been dating back more than a year. It’s the story of 30-year old Preston Peeks.

Peeks has been missing since he walked away from his home in Pickens County on February 15, 2021.

Preston Peeks’ mom admitted her son had trouble with the law and had not reported to his probation officer when he vanished. Peeks struggled with drugs, according to his mom.

Although Paige Fields has no concrete evidence her son is dead, she is convinced he is. Preston Peeks was last seen wearing a blue-white-black Nike ‘wind’ suit and black Nike shoes.

“I think Preston was killed by one of his so-called friends and they did away with the body, and they’re not being held accountable because there is no body so there is no case. We’re hanging in there.. just want some answers,” said Fields.

The family says it is a offering $6,000 reward for any information that would lead to Preston Peeks, dead or alive.

If you know anything about Peeks’ whereabouts please call Reform Police at: 205-375-6363, or Pickens Co. Sheriff at: 205-367-2000.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-20 in St. Clair Co. reopen after crash
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy is being applauded for his quick actions that helped to...
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
Possible drowning at Smith Lake
Man killed in Tuscaloosa County accident
Train blockage of Hwy 52 W and Lee St. Railroad crossings
Train expected to block Pelham railroad crossing until late afternoon