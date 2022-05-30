Mother’s cry for help for missing son

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A mother’s cry for help from Reform in Pickens County and has been dating back more than a year. It’s the story of 30-year old Preston Peeks.

Peeks has been missing since he walked away from his home in Pickens County on February 15, 2021.

Preston Peeks’ mom admitted her son had trouble with the law and had not reported to his probation officer when he vanished. Peeks struggled with drugs, according to his mom.

Although Paige Fields has no concrete evidence her son is dead, she is convinced he is. Preston Peeks was last seen wearing a blue-white-black Nike ‘wind’ suit and black Nike shoes.

“I think Preston was killed by one of his so-called friends and they did away with the body, and they’re not being held accountable because there is no body so there is no case. We’re hanging in there.. just want some answers,” said Fields.

The family says it is a offering $6,000 reward for any information that would lead to Preston Peeks, dead or alive.

If you know anything about Peeks’ whereabouts please call Reform Police at: 205-375-6363, or Pickens Co. Sheriff at: 205-367-2000.

