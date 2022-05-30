Memorial Day at American Village in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - American Village in Montevallo held several events Monday, May 30, 2022, to honor and remember America’s fallen men and women who served in the armed services.

Events started at 11:00 a.m. with a service in the Colonial Chapel, followed by a wreath-laying at the National Veterans Shrine.

