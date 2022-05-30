Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.

The rapper voiced the importance of bringing awareness to mental illness and substance abuse when revealing the news on social media Sunday night.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Tytyana’s brother, Romeo Miller, also shared the news of sister’s untimely death.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, we are forever grateful for the memories we did have with our amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

Tytyana was featured on WEtv’s reality series, ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.

The Miller family is asking for privacy as they mourn her death.

