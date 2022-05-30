LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Master P reveals death of 29-year-old daughter

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.(Source: WEtv, WSMV)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Percy ‘Master P’ Miller has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.

The rapper voiced the importance of bringing awareness to mental illness and substance abuse when revealing the news on social media Sunday night.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Tytyana’s brother, Romeo Miller, also shared the news of sister’s untimely death.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, we are forever grateful for the memories we did have with our amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

Tytyana was featured on WEtv’s reality series, ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.

The Miller family is asking for privacy as they mourn her death.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-20 in St. Clair Co. reopen after crash
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy is being applauded for his quick actions that helped to...
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach

Latest News

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall
PB recall and signs of salmonella
PB recall and signs of salmonella
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington