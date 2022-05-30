Man killed in Tuscaloosa County accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Ramone A. Hardy, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when he drove off the roadway, struck a utility pole and his car overturned.

Hardy was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to investigators.

The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, approximately five miles north of Northport, in Tuscaloosa County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

