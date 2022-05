LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An 11-foot alligator was caught in the lake at Jones Park on Monday.

According to Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, the alligator had been in the lake area for about two weeks.

A professional trapper was brought in to help catch the reptile. Shankle said the alligator will be relocated to a safer area.

The alligator will be relocated (Lufkin Councilman Robert Shankle.)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.