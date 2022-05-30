LawCall
How are gas prices impacting boaters?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people spent Memorial Day on Logan Martin Lake in Pell City.

And despite high gas prices, boaters were out in full force enjoying the unofficial kick-off to summertime.

It was a beautiful day to get out and enjoy time with family and friends on the lake, and those high gas prices didn’t seem to be slowing anyone down.

Splashing in the water, hot dogs on the grill, taking the boat out for a spin.

These are all ways people like to enjoy Memorial Day, but there’s one major difference this year: high gas prices.

Boater Jay Tindle said, “It’s ridiculous because I spent like $140 to fill this and my truck up to come, so it’s very expensive, but I guess we just got to deal with it.”

You can catch Tindle at Logan Martin Lake most weekends.

He’s been coming here for many years.

He said the high gas prices are inconvenient, but it’s not going to stop him from getting out on the water.

“I’m self-employed. I own a construction business, and this takes my mind off what all I have going on. You can’t put a price on this enjoyment out here on the water,” Tindle said.

“I probably won’t go out as much.”

Jessica Harris and her family usually come to the lake often during the warmer months, but she said she’s paying double the amount to fill up her boat this year, so she’s altering those plans.

“Cookouts…not driving. We went out several times a week last year, but this year it just seems to be on the weekends and not every weekend,” Harris said.

Jason and Shannon Cowan have been coming to the lake for the last couple of years.

They said the gas prices are forcing them to be smarter about how they use their gas.

“Well, we can still come we just won’t ride around a lot. I mean…it’ll just be just kind of go out there and turn the boat off and enjoy jumping in and out and sunbathing more maybe and listening to music,” Jason Cowan explained.

“The kids won’t be skiing as much this year,” Shannon Cowan laughed.

Gas is well over $4 a gallon in Alabama, but we did see gas in Pell City as low as $4.15 in some places.

Experts recommend shopping around or using apps like GasBuddy to check prices.

They anticipate gas prices will rise a bit more before leveling off.

