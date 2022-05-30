First Alert for hot and sunny conditions for Memorial Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I hope everyone has had a safe and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend. We are entering into the holiday with warm and dry conditions. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. East Alabama is slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. High pressure remains in place keeping us mostly dry. If you plan on attending any Memorial Day events today, you won’t have to worry about rain. Temperatures are forecast to heat into the upper 80s this afternoon with a few spots in west Alabama climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Models are hinting we could squeeze out an isolated shower or storm in far east Alabama this afternoon and evening, so we will hold on to a 10% chance. Most of us will likely stay hot and dry. Humidity levels will slowly climb today, but it won’t be uncomfortable by any means. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on grilling or going to the pool. The UV Index will be high so you can burn easily within 15-30 minutes.

First Alert For a Meteor Shower Tonight: Make sure you look up at the night sky shortly after midnight tonight. The Tau Herculid meteor shower could be amazing tonight. We don’t know exactly how many shooting stars we will see tonight, but there’s a chance it could become a meteor storm. Meteor storms can provide dozens of shooting stars in a short period of time making it look spectacular. Meteors could be faint and are forecast to move slowly in the night sky. Just make sure you view the potential shower/storm away from city lights. NASA projections hint that this could end up becoming a dud. Just make sure you look up between 11 PM - 1 AM tonight. If you can take pictures of the shooting stars, feel free to send them to the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Hot Weather This Week: It will likely remain hot and mostly dry through Wednesday. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the upper 60s with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels are forecast to slowly increase over the next couple of days, so it will likely feel even warmer. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions through Wednesday. If you plan on being outside for over 30 minutes, make sure you apply the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance for a weak cold front to move into Central Alabama Thursday. If you want rain, this will be our best day to see scattered showers and storms. We’ll likely start Thursday morning off dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will likely increase during the afternoon hours giving way to showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures Thursday will end up in the lower 90s. Rain chance is up to 40%. Storms that develop Thursday could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Behind the cold front, temperatures could end up slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday. 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday afternoon/evening.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly hot and dry. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll hold on to an isolated shower or storm chance each day, but you’ll likely have to water the garden/lawn as most of us will remain dry. Should be great weather if you want to head over to the lakes or the pool.

Tropical Update: The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st - Wednesday. The tropics remain mostly quiet, but we are watching Hurricane Agatha located in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. It will likely make landfall today in southern Mexico as a strong Category 2 with winds up to 110 mph. It will weaken over Mexico, but the energy and moisture from this system could redevelop over the Bay of Campeche or western Caribbean over the next three to five days. The National Hurricane Center is already highlighting a 30% chance for tropical development over the next five days. Some of our long-range models hint that it could develop into a tropical system by the end of the week. The good news is that it will likely avoid the Gulf Coast. If you plan on heading to Gulf Shores or Orange Beach, you won’t have to worry about any tropical systems. If a storm develops, it will likely impact Cuba or the Florida Peninsula. We have plenty of time to watch it. If it becomes a tropical storm in the Caribbean or Gulf, it will be called Alex.

