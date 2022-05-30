Possible drowning at Smith Lake

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is on scene at Smith Lake for a possible drowning situation on Monday.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has deployed a dive team.

Senior trooper Brandon Bailey said crews are on scene near Crane Hill.

Members of ALEA, Cullman Emergency Medical Services and firefighters are on the scene.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

