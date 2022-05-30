LawCall
Train expected to block Pelham railroad crossing until late afternoon

Train blockage of Hwy 52 W and Lee St. Railroad crossings
Train blockage of Hwy 52 W and Lee St. Railroad crossings(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train blocking a railroad crossing in Pelham is expected to be there until late this afternoon according to police.

The train is stopped at the Hwy 52 W and Lee St. crossing and is expected to remain until at least 4:30 p.m.

According to Pelham Police, CSX did not give reason for the blockage.

Plan to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

