Train expected to block Pelham railroad crossing until late afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train blocking a railroad crossing in Pelham is expected to be there until late this afternoon according to police.

The train is stopped at the Hwy 52 W and Lee St. crossing and is expected to remain until at least 4:30 p.m.

According to Pelham Police, CSX did not give reason for the blockage.

Plan to use alternate routes.

