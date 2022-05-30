LawCall
UPDATE: Missing kayaker in Walker Co. found safe

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching around the Blackwater Bridge in the area of...
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching around the Blackwater Bridge in the area of Curry Highway.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: FOUND SAFE!

ORIGINAL:

A search is underway for a missing kayaker in Walker County.

We are told the kayaker is a woman.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching around the Blackwater Bridge in the area of Curry Highway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is also helping by providing a helicopter.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

