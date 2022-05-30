UPDATE: Missing kayaker in Walker Co. found safe

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: FOUND SAFE!

ORIGINAL:

A search is underway for a missing kayaker in Walker County.

We are told the kayaker is a woman.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching around the Blackwater Bridge in the area of Curry Highway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is also helping by providing a helicopter.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

