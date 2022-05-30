LawCall
Authorities looking for inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.(AL. Dept. of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon.

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.

She was serving a 20 year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Tuscaloosa.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue, pink, yellow and white tye-dye shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes. Simmons was carrying a clear purse.

Anyone with information about Simmons is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

