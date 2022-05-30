LawCall
Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) -- Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report it.

According to CBS News, the crash happened on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas. Another person also died. The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman. Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said. The NFL said Gladney’s death was a “tragic loss.” An outpouring of support is already being shared on social media, including by Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor who played with him at TCU.

