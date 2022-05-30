ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 62-year-old woman was killed in an accident on I-20 Sunday, May 29, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. A man faces charges in her death.

Troopers said 62-year-old Deborah Barrett, of Ranburne, was killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on was struck in the rear by Joe Jenkins, 66, of Arcadia, La., who was driving a car.

Barrett was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 150 mile marker in St. Clair County, according to troopers. It happened at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said Jenkins was taken into custody on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Manslaughter, and Assault. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

