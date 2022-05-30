LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

(Arizona's Family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 62-year-old woman was killed in an accident on I-20 Sunday, May 29, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. A man faces charges in her death.

Troopers said 62-year-old Deborah Barrett, of Ranburne, was killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on was struck in the rear by Joe Jenkins, 66, of Arcadia, La., who was driving a car.

Barrett was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 150 mile marker in St. Clair County, according to troopers. It happened at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said Jenkins was taken into custody on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Manslaughter, and Assault. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

123 movies
embedgooglemap.net

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-20 in St. Clair Co. reopen after crash
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy is being applauded for his quick actions that helped to...
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Train blockage of Hwy 52 W and Lee St. Railroad crossings
Train expected to block Pelham railroad crossing until late afternoon
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont
26-year-old Alberta man killed in car crash