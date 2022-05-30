LawCall
Alabama State wins SWAC Baseball Championship, first since 2016

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets have punched their ticket to the NCAA Baseball Tournament!

The Hornets took on Southern Sunday to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship.

While the two teams swapped leads throughout the game up until the 14th inning. SWAC player of the year Corey King finished the game in the 14th with a run scored and an RBI.

The win clinched the first SWAC Baseball Championship for the Hornets since 2016 and the first under head coach Jose’ Vazquez.

The team now heads to the NCAA tournament. They find out their destination Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

