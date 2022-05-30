33-year-old woman accused of violating Alabama Open House Party Law in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old woman has been charged with violating the Alabama Open House Party Law after officers responded to a noise complaint and discovered an ongoing party at the house, according to Southside Police.

Officers said around 100 people were at the party. Officers also said most of the people there were underage and drinking.

Investigators believe Courtney Danielle Cattling was hosting a graduation party on Daystar Lane in Southside.

When officers arrived, they saw several teenagers running from the residence and numerous cars parked along the road and in the yard.

Officers said they discovered alcohol, narcotics, and firearms at the party. Firearms were discovered behind the house, where several teens attempted to flee through the adjacent neighborhood and woods. At least one of the firearms is stolen out of Gadsden, according to officers.

Further charges could result from the incident.

Southside officers said they want to thank the numerous agencies that responded for assistance: Etowah County Sherriff’s Office, Rainbow City PD, Glencoe PD, Hokes Bluff PD, Attalla PD, and Ohatchee PD.

Southside PD posted, “Know this kind of behavior will not be tolerated, period. We will protect our community. (BTW) If you want to claim your property, please feel free to come to city hall and see us.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.