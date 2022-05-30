LawCall
26-year-old Alberta man killed in car crash

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a crash in Dallas County Saturday night according to officials.

Brian B. Marsh was driving a Chevy Impala on Alabama 5 around 11:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees.

According to deputies he was not wearing seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on the cause of the crash. An investigation is currently underway.

