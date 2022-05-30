26-year-old Alberta man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a crash in Dallas County Saturday night according to officials.

Brian B. Marsh was driving a Chevy Impala on Alabama 5 around 11:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees.

According to deputies he was not wearing seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on the cause of the crash. An investigation is currently underway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.