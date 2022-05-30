LawCall
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29, 2022. One person remains missing and an active search is underway.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is still missing after a boat capsized in Lake Pueblo Sunday night, killing one and injuring nearly a dozen others.

Eight kids and five adults were on board the boat when strong winds crossed the water around 7:30 p.m. and knocked it over. 11 News meteorologist Luke Victor says the winds were part of an incoming front and exceeded 40 mph.

“At 7:37 tonight our wildlife officers received a call that a boat has capsized near the North Shore area here at Lake Pueblo,” said Travis Duncan with CPW. “When they responded, they found a large flat-sized boat capsized with 13 folks on board.”

One woman died before help arrived, presumably from drowning, though the county coroner will release the official cause of death. Eleven others were rescued from the water and transported to area hospitals.

“The water here is 60 degrees so it’s very cold so we’re getting them check out for hypothermia,” Duncan said. “We did have one child who went on a Flight for Life tonight, so just concerned about that and continuing to check in on that.”

A search is currently underway for the 13th person on board.

“It is 80-90 feet of water and we expect it to be a difficult search,” Duncan told 11 News.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking boaters to avoid the area Monday while the recovery operation is underway.

The missing person has only been identified as one of the adults from the boat. All of the kids involved in the incident are accounted for.

Exactly what caused the boat to capsize is still under investigation. 11 News meteorologist Luke Victor says 40-50 mph winds crossed over the lake around 7:30 Sunday evening as a front blew in, but it’s unknown if that played any role in the incident.

We will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

