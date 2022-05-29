Stallions clinch playoff berth, defeat the Maulers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have booked their ticket to the Canton, Ohio for the USFL Inaugural Playoff.

They beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26 to 16, keeping them undefeated.

The @usflstallions have booked their ticket to the inaugural USFL Playoffs! 🐎🐎🐎



Watch the moment Head Coach Skip Holtz reads the team's official invitation to Canton, Ohio ✉️🏆 pic.twitter.com/lL9DzuBJN9 — USFL (@USFL) May 29, 2022

The @USFLStallions are heading to Canton! 🏆🐎



They take down the Maulers and book their ticket to the Inaugural Playoffs! #GiddyUp pic.twitter.com/62rTpMdrdq — USFL (@USFL) May 29, 2022

Running back Bo Scarbrough led the team with 100 yards rushing.

The Stallions became the second team in the USFL to clinch a playoff berth.

They will face the New Orleans Breakers on June 4 at Legion Field at 2 P.M.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.