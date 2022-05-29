LawCall
Stallions clinch playoff berth, defeat the Maulers

The Stallions beat the Maulers Sunday 26 to 16.
The Stallions beat the Maulers Sunday 26 to 16.(USFL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have booked their ticket to the Canton, Ohio for the USFL Inaugural Playoff.

They beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26 to 16, keeping them undefeated.

Running back Bo Scarbrough led the team with 100 yards rushing.

The Stallions became the second team in the USFL to clinch a playoff berth.

They will face the New Orleans Breakers on June 4 at Legion Field at 2 P.M.

