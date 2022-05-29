LawCall
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker Co.

The small plane landed on I-22 at exit 72 near Cordova on Cordova-Gorgas Road.
The small plane landed on I-22 at exit 72 near Cordova on Cordova-Gorgas Road.(Ed Howell/Daily Mountain Eagle)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Walker County Saturday afternoon.

It happened on I-22 at exit 72 near Cordova on Cordova-Gorgas Road.


Cordova Police and Fire and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

