Prayer vigil in Orange Beach for Tyreke Walker, missing 14 year old swimmer

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A week after a 14-year-old swimmer went missing in the waters of Orange Beach, the community continues to come together.

Saturday night, they held a prayer vigil on the beach for Tyreke Walker.

The family is from Baton Rouge and were enjoying their first visit to Orange Beach when the tragedy unfolded.

Tammy Nguyen, Tyreke’s mother, said she’s overwhelmed with the hospitality from people here in Orange Beach. It’s been a grueling seven days, but now, strangers have turned into friends. The community has rallied behind them and met their every need, sending food, cards, and plenty of prayers.

At the vigil, attendees sang Amazing Grace, hugged, and cried.

With thousands of people vacationing in Orange Beach this Memorial Day weekend, the family urged everyone, keep your eyes peeled.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue continues to search for Tyreke Walker.

---

