LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

LSP, Pointe Coupee detectives looking for clues after woman’s body found in Batchelor ditch

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a...
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) — Louisiana State Police along with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to find answers after a badly decomposing body of an unidentified female was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor.

Positive identification and notification to next of kin will take place once autopsy results come back, officials report.

Troopers were contacted by the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office in reference to the discovery of human remains found in a wooded area.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a man walking down the road noticed a foul smell and walked down into the ditch, where he found the body. He reported his discovery to authorities just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Technicians from Louisiana State Police Crime Lab helped detectives process the scene.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a...
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)

LSP detectives are the primary lead in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Deputy involved in motorcycle accident
Jefferson Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve...
Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense

Latest News

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
Crash on I-20 in St. Clair Co. shuts down 2 lanes
One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified
ALFA says higher prices in the grocery store doesn't equal higher pay for farmers.
Higher grocery costs doesn’t equal higher pay for farmers
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system