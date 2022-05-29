Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series.

Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.

That’s why LSA is hosting the expungement clinic for those with certain misdemeanor charges.

Managing Attorney Elizabeth Hollie says within the last few years, the Redemption Act changed to allow more misdemeanor charges to be expunged but a lot of people don’t know that.

Under the new law, a person charged with a misdemeanor, violation, or traffic violation may file a petition.

Hollie says the expungement of a small charge can change a person’s life.

“We had an individual, a young lady. She was pregnant and she was denied housing,” said Hollie. “We worked with the attorney for the apartment complex, and we explained to them -- It was a misdemeanor. It was something that she had done a long time ago and they were holding that against her.”

Hollie says after they fought for the woman, she was able to obtain the expungement and get the housing.

The expungement clinic is happening on Friday from 2pm-6pm at the Boligee Community Center. That address is 17404 County Road 20, Boligee, AL 35443.

Though the clinic is in Greene County, Hollie everyone is invited to participate and all services are free of charge for qualified participants.

LSA attorneys will also be available to help with Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) applications and discuss other housing questions for those struggling with an eviction.

She recommends bringing a driver’s license along with information about the charges. Legal Services Alabama will have the rest of the documents needed.

To get in and out quicker, Hollie encourages people to register ahead of time by contacting the Selma office at (334) 872-1355 ext. 3705.

