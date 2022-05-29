FIRST ALERT: Warm and dry trend remains for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure responsible for our tranquil weather pattern continues to move northeast this morning, Skies remain clear with any fog areas confined to locations in river valleys. The air remains very dry but southerly winds will develop today allowing dew points and humidity to slowly begin rising by this afternoon. Warmer temperatures will follow with a few locations approaching 90-degrees by this afternoon.

Even so, the air mass will remain relatively dry with the chance for more moisture moving into the region from the Atlantic tomorrow and Tuesday, but any increase in rain chances will likely be limited to Georgia and Florida with only extreme Southeast Alabama expected to see any rain. As we advance into the week an approaching front will help break down the ridge of high pressure bringing our next chance for rain although widespread rain is still not expected through Friday.

Meanwhile The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Agatha, located a couple of hundred miles southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Agatha is expected to become a hurricane later today, and further intensification is anticipated up until landfall on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. Just an early reminder, Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin, including The Gulf of Mexico begins Wednesday.

Conditions along the Gulf Coast are still expected to remain quiet, however, with only limited rain chances in the coming week. Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend.

