LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Crash on I-20 in St. Clair Co. shuts down 2 lanes

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is on the scene of a crash on I-20 eastbound near the 151 mile marker in St. Clair County.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.

Two lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Deputy involved in motorcycle accident
Jefferson Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve...
Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns

Latest News

One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified
ALFA says higher prices in the grocery store doesn't equal higher pay for farmers.
Higher grocery costs doesn’t equal higher pay for farmers
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system