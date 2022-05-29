Crash on I-20 in St. Clair Co. shuts down 2 lanes

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is on the scene of a crash on I-20 eastbound near the 151 mile marker in St. Clair County.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.

Two lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.