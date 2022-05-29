LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For any parent, having a child go missing can be like living your worst nightmare and of course, you want anyone and everyone to help search.

In light of National Missing Children’s Day this past week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging more people to sign up for CodeRED alerts.

The CodeRED system plays a crucial role in finding missing children.

It’s a state-of-the-art system which was launched one year ago to help issue missing person alerts to Alabamians all across the state, but it only works if people sign up.

Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says law enforcement can only do so much and they rely on help from the public.

If you happen to end up looking for a loved one, Senior Trooper O’Neal says the earlier people know, the better the outcome.

“A lot of people have this thing in their mind that saying that you got to have 24 hours or 48 hours for someone to be missing before you can notify law enforcement,” he added. That is completely untrue. As soon as you know that somebody is missing, go ahead and notify law enforcement immediately.”

People can enroll in the CodeRED system here, or by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device. You’ll receive an immediate response containing the Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) link for the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
(Source: WBRC Video)
Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense

Latest News

ALFA says higher prices in the grocery store doesn't equal higher pay for farmers.
Higher grocery costs doesn’t equal higher pay for farmers
Legal Services Alabama is hosting an expungement clinic in Greene County in the coming week.
Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic
Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
2 dead, 3 missing after boating accident in Wilmington River
The small plane landed on I-22 at exit 72 near Cordova on Cordova-Gorgas Road.
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker Co.