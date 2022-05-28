Two popular roads facing construction closures in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Travel in and around the Chelsea community will be more difficult over the next couple of months due to some popular road closures.

Portions of both Highway 39 and Highway 47 are now closed in Chelsea for the next two months.

The county is working to make the road not only safer, but more accessible.

Detour signs have already been posted in several spots to help guide traffic and you will still be able to reach your home or city hall.

This is a Shelby County project that will level off the road both before and after the railroad tracks as well as eliminate many of the unnecessary curves on Highway 47.

One county engineer says this is the next part of a larger project and they will also add additional lanes in the future.

Still, for this portion of the work, Chelsea city leaders believe the county picked the right time of year, and ask for patience from the community.

“We’re just thankful the county decided to wait until after school for this particular closure. We know it is not going to be convenient for our citizens. We understand that, but it is a short term closure that will hopefully produce a long term result that will be much more satisfying for drivers that come through here on a daily basis,” said Chelsea Public Information Officer Wayne Morris

The city has and will continue to disperse information on ways around all the road work and remember these roads will be closed for at least the next two months. Already, several vehicles have found out the hard way and been forced to turn around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.