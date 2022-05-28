LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Two popular roads facing construction closures in Chelsea

Major roadwork begins in Chelsea
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Travel in and around the Chelsea community will be more difficult over the next couple of months due to some popular road closures.

Portions of both Highway 39 and Highway 47 are now closed in Chelsea for the next two months.

The county is working to make the road not only safer, but more accessible.

Detour signs have already been posted in several spots to help guide traffic and you will still be able to reach your home or city hall.

This is a Shelby County project that will level off the road both before and after the railroad tracks as well as eliminate many of the unnecessary curves on Highway 47.

One county engineer says this is the next part of a larger project and they will also add additional lanes in the future.

Still, for this portion of the work, Chelsea city leaders believe the county picked the right time of year, and ask for patience from the community.

“We’re just thankful the county decided to wait until after school for this particular closure. We know it is not going to be convenient for our citizens. We understand that, but it is a short term closure that will hopefully produce a long term result that will be much more satisfying for drivers that come through here on a daily basis,” said Chelsea Public Information Officer Wayne Morris

The city has and will continue to disperse information on ways around all the road work and remember these roads will be closed for at least the next two months. Already, several vehicles have found out the hard way and been forced to turn around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
UPDATE: Arrest made after 2 killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve...
Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns
Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party
Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be...
Gas experts predict small decrease in prices in June
This executive order won’t have a direct impact here in Alabama, but this could encourage...
Federal police reform’s impact here in Alabama