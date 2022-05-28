LawCall
Trussville PD seizes 74.1 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, May 27, around 1:09 a.m. the Trussville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and vehicle search following a traffic violation on Chalkville Mountain Road.


During the stop, officers said they could smell marijuana from the car, and the driver admitted to smoking marijuana inside the car. A probable cause search was conducted , during which officers say they found 74.1 pounds of marijuana.

Trussville PD marijuana seizure
Trussville PD marijuana seizure(Trussville Police Department)

The driver of the car, Izura Lonon-Rosa of Ashbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana with a bond of $1,500,000 and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $6,000.

Rosa will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he is eligible to make bond.

