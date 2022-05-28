LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

MPD seeks public’s help locating 3 children, woman

Missing Child
Missing Child(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three children and a woman who have been missing for several days.

Brenn May Forrister is a 7-month-old white female and Gunnar Ray Forrister is a 7-month-old white male. Layla Grace Fiero is white and is about 4 to 6 years old. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the area of Cottage Hill Road in Mobile.

Brenn May Forrister
Brenn May Forrister(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police Department)
Gunnar Ray Forrister
Gunnar Ray Forrister(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police Department)
Layla Grace Fiero
Layla Grace Fiero(Mobile Police Department)

The children are believed to be with twins’ mother, CiCi Forrister, and are possibly traveling in a silver 200 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no tag, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department said there is no indication that they are in danger. The father lives out of state and has not seen them since Tuesday, police said. A police report was filed Friday.

Gunner is 1 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Brenn is 1 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has blue eyes and white hair, according to authorities. Layla has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.

Ci Ci Forrister
Ci Ci Forrister(Mobile Police Department)
MPD seeks public’s help locating 3 children, woman
MPD seeks public’s help locating 3 children, woman(Mobile Police Department)
MPD seeks public’s help locating 3 children, woman
MPD seeks public’s help locating 3 children, woman(Mobile Police Department)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Brother and sister born days apart in different states
Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
(Source: WBRC Video)
Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense

Latest News

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
ALFA says higher prices in the grocery store doesn't equal higher pay for farmers.
Higher grocery costs doesn’t equal higher pay for farmers
Legal Services Alabama is hosting an expungement clinic in Greene County in the coming week.
Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic
Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
2 dead, 3 missing after boating accident in Wilmington River
The small plane landed on I-22 at exit 72 near Cordova on Cordova-Gorgas Road.
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker Co.