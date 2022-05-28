MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three children and a woman who have been missing for several days.

Brenn May Forrister is a 7-month-old white female and Gunnar Ray Forrister is a 7-month-old white male. Layla Grace Fiero is white and is about 4 to 6 years old. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the area of Cottage Hill Road in Mobile.

Brenn May Forrister (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police Department)

Gunnar Ray Forrister (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police Department)

Layla Grace Fiero (Mobile Police Department)

The children are believed to be with twins’ mother, CiCi Forrister, and are possibly traveling in a silver 200 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no tag, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department said there is no indication that they are in danger. The father lives out of state and has not seen them since Tuesday, police said. A police report was filed Friday.

Gunner is 1 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Brenn is 1 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has blue eyes and white hair, according to authorities. Layla has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.

Ci Ci Forrister (Mobile Police Department)

MPD seeks public’s help locating 3 children, woman (Mobile Police Department)

---

