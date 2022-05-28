LawCall
Man arrested after chase with Lineville Police

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcyclist sped up on Highway 9 and hit...
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Lineville Police arrested a man Friday after a chase.

Police say around 2 a.m. an officer noticed a motorcycle without a plainly visible tag. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcyclist sped up on Highway 9 and hit speeds of 100 mph.


At the intersection of State Lake Road, the motorcyclist tried to make a right turn but wrecked and ran away. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Kemp, was arrested after a short foot chase. He is charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, and several traffic violations.


