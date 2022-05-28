Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindy Blanchard who lost the Republican Primary nomination for governor Tuesday, May 24 to Kay Ivey filed a lawsuit on May 19, six days before the election.

The lawsuit is against Secretary of State, John Merrill and members of the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee.

Blanchard is suing election officials for using electronic voting machines saying they are unsecured and undermine voter confidence.

Representative Tommy Hanes from district 23 in Jackson County is also named a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit aims to ban the use of electronic voting machines in the upcoming primary election. It also seeks payment from the state for attorney’s fees, court costs and more.

Plaintiffs seek the intervention of this Court because the Secretary of State and county officials throughout the State have failed to take constitutionally necessary measures to protect voters’ rights to a secure and accurately counted election process. The The State of Alabama and its officials bear a legal, constitutional, fiduciary and ethical duty and obligation to secure the State’s electoral system, but they lack the will to do so.

Defendants in the lawsuit:

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill

Alabama Voter Registration Supervisor Jeff Elrod

Chief Deputy Attorney General Clay Crenshaw

State Rep. Wes Allen (R – Troy)

State Sen. Will Barfoot (R – Montgomery)

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English

All the names except for Merrill in the list above are identified in the lawsuit as members of Alabama’s Electronic Voting Committee.

The lawsuit also mentions past elections that may have been compromised due to the use of electronic voting machines. The lawsuit cites the Mueller report from the 2016 election cycle.

It also mentions that the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency revealed in December 2020, that malicious hackers had compromised and exploited SolarWinds Orion network management software products.

The lawsuit seeks for the court to order an election conducted by paper ballot and outlines how the plaintiffs believe it should be done.

Ballots are cast by voters filling out paper ballots, by hand. The ballots are then placed in a sealed ballot box. Each ballot bears a discrete, unique identification number, which is made known by election officials only to the voter so that the voter can later verify whether his or her ballot was counted properly. All ballots will be printed on specialized paper to confirm their authenticity. Through a uniform chain of custody, ballot boxes are conveyed to a precinct-level counting location while still sealed. With party representatives, ballot boxes are unsealed, one at a time, and ballots are removed and counted in batches of 100, then returned to the ballot box. When all ballots in a ballot box have been counted, the box is resealed, with a copy of the batch tally sheets left inside the box, and the batch tally sheets carried to the tally center with a uniform chain of custody. Ballots are counted, one at a time, by three independent counters, who each produces a tally sheet that is compared to the other tally sheets at the completion of each batch. At the tally center, two independent talliers add the counts from the batch sheets and their results are compared to ensure accuracy. Vote counting from paper ballots is conducted in full view of multiple, recording, streaming cameras that ensure a) no ballot is ever touched or accessible to anyone off-camera or removed from view between acceptance of a cast ballot and completion of counting, b) all ballots, while being counted are in full view of a camera and are readable on the video, and c) batch tally sheets and precinct tally sheets are in full view of a camera while being filled out and are readable on the video. Each cast ballot, from the time of receipt by a sworn official from a verified, eligible elector, remains on video through the completion of precinct counting and reporting. The video be live-streamed for public access and archived for use as an auditable record, with public access to replay a copy of that auditable record.

To view the entire 47-page lawsuit look below.

