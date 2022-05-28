LawCall
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindy Blanchard who lost the Republican Primary nomination for governor Tuesday, May 24 to Kay Ivey filed a lawsuit on May 19, six days before the election.

The lawsuit is against Secretary of State, John Merrill and members of the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee.

Blanchard is suing election officials for using electronic voting machines saying they are unsecured and undermine voter confidence.

Representative Tommy Hanes from district 23 in Jackson County is also named a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit aims to ban the use of electronic voting machines in the upcoming primary election. It also seeks payment from the state for attorney’s fees, court costs and more.

Defendants in the lawsuit:

  • Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill
  • Alabama Voter Registration Supervisor Jeff Elrod
  • Chief Deputy Attorney General Clay Crenshaw
  • State Rep. Wes Allen (R – Troy)
  • State Sen. Will Barfoot (R – Montgomery)
  • Lee County Probate Judge Bill English

All the names except for Merrill in the list above are identified in the lawsuit as members of Alabama’s Electronic Voting Committee.

The lawsuit also mentions past elections that may have been compromised due to the use of electronic voting machines. The lawsuit cites the Mueller report from the 2016 election cycle.

It also mentions that the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency revealed in December 2020, that malicious hackers had compromised and exploited SolarWinds Orion network management software products.

The lawsuit seeks for the court to order an election conducted by paper ballot and outlines how the plaintiffs believe it should be done.

To view the entire 47-page lawsuit look below.

Lindy Blanchard Complaint by Nick Kremer on Scribd

Stick with WAFF 48 for more information as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.state

