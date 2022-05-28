Jefferson Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating an accident Saturday afternoon involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

Police say the deputy was on a motorcycle in the 2000 block of Pike Road escorting a funeral when the crash happened.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue took the deputy to UAB Hospital. He has non-life-threatening, but serious injuries.

