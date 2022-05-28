LawCall
Jefferson Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral

Police say the deputy was on a motorcycle in the 2000 block of Pike Road escorting a funeral...
Police say the deputy was on a motorcycle in the 2000 block of Pike Road escorting a funeral when the crash happened.(Arizona's Family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating an accident Saturday afternoon involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

Police say the deputy was on a motorcycle in the 2000 block of Pike Road escorting a funeral when the crash happened.


Birmingham Fire & Rescue took the deputy to UAB Hospital. He has non-life-threatening, but serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

