FIRST ALERT: Dry conditions to start Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clouds have continued to diminish during the early morning hours with only a few areas of limited visibility due to patchy fog along area rivers and lakes. A ridge of high pressure will build into the southeast today with dry air in place and temperatures this afternoon near 85.

Saturday morning weather 5a (WBRC)

The dry conditions will continue for the remainder of the weekend and into at least the middle of next week although the air will become more moist with increasing temperatures and humidity next week. By the second half of the week a cold front will approach from the northwest returning rain chances to the forecast.

If you’re taking off this morning for the Gulf Coast, the High Rip Current Warning is set to expire today but remember, always swim near a lifeguard, and with High UV Values expected to continue don’t forget the sunscreen.

