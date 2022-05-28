LawCall
Deadline approaching for the Birmingham Promise Scholarship

(WBRC)
By Russell Jones
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham students wanting to apply to the Birmingham Promise Scholarship Program have to get it done by June 1st.

The Birmingham Promise is a two-fold approach.

Before they graduate, some students are given paid apprenticeships with companies around town.

The second is the scholarship program giving free college tuition for city school graduates to attend any public two or 4-year college or university in the state.

Executive Director Samantha Williams can’t stress enough that you must apply by June 1st.

“The way the promise works, you can’t get it at another point in your educational career, it’s only right now graduating from a Birmingham City Schools high school, and it has to be during your senior year,” according to Williams.

The Birmingham Promise deadline is June 1.

To apply, go to the Birmingham Promise website.

