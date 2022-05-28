LawCall
APS offers tips to keep you from becoming a snack for mosquitoes this Memorial Day weekend

Keep mosquitoes away
By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and, no doubt, people will be outside for cookouts and parties to celebrate.

But it’s not just your friends and family who’ll show up to the event.

You can bet mosquitos will also be your uninvited guests.

If you’re anything like me, you seem to be a magnet for mosquitos, but Roger House with Alabama Professional Services said there are a few simple things you can do to avoid becoming a snack for mosquitos.

He said the first step is keeping your yard free of debris including yard waste.

We’ve had significant rain the past few days, so if you see any standing water in cups, flowerpots, or, trash cans dump it immediately.

House also recommends checking your gutters to ensure they’re not clogged or full of water.

Dark colors, perfumes, and colognes also attract mosquitos.

And while you might be inclined to enjoy an adult beverage, that might also bring the mosquitos around.

“If you sweat a lot that will attract them, and if you, and I know people like to have a drink or two, but if you’re drinking beer and stuff, that can attract them also. You always want to keep something on you when you’re outside especially if you’re in the shaded areas. Mosquitos will not hardly come out in the sun and stuff, but when it’s dark or in shaded areas, always where something with Deet in it and that way it will repel the mosquitos and you do not get bit,” House explained.

And what about those citronella candles?

House said those do work, but you have to stay close them to get the most benefit.

But if you’re going to be outdoors, he recommends lighting several of those candles to keep the mosquitos away, and consider getting a professional service to come and spray for mosquitos once a month.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

