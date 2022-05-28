Amid shortage, local mom scours social media for Neocate Splash formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moms and families are searching stores, websites, and even social media for food to feed their children while the national formula shortage continues.

Amy Peters says the search is hard, especially for her daughter Viviann because she has special needs and her body can only handle one kind of formula. She is scouring the internet to find it so her 3-year-old can live.

They are searching for Neocate Splash. On its website, the formula is described as “the first and only ready-to-feed hypoallergenic formula specifically designed to address the growing nutritional and lifestyle needs of toddlers, older children and teens. Neocate Splash has a similar nutritional composition to Neocate Junior and is ideal for oral and tube feeding.”

Because Viviann is fed through a tube, the liquid formula is a necessity. Peters says she called Neocate and was told they are no longer making that specific kind.

So now, she’s turned to the internet and has had some luck. Unfortunately though, some people are charging her double for the product, while others are sending it for only the cost of shipping.

Amy says she’s joined just about every local Facebook group she could find and posted about her formula search.

“I put a picture of the formula Viviann needs and a picture of her and pretty much just put down why I need it,” said Peters. “She’s disabled, she cannot -- her body cannot handle any other formula and just see. Like I said, two people who don’t even know us, never met us before in their life, were gracious enough to spend their money and bought her cans of formula, that way she doesn’t starve.”

Amy says at this point, she has about a month of formula left. When they run all out, Viviann will need to check into the hospital.

