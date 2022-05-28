Alabama park displays more than 2,000 American flags for Memorial Day

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pennington Park in Dadeville, Alabama is honoring our veterans this Memorial Day with a huge display of American flags.

Now through May 31, more than 2,022 flags will adorn the grounds.

The park collaborated with the Dadeville Beautification Board to solicit volunteers to help plant the flags. In addition to the flags, there are approximately 100 memory markers honoring those who served in the military and are no longer with us. At the top of the display are 5 full sized service flags and four banners with Bible verses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.